Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $432.63

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.63 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 486.10 ($6.35). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 471.80 ($6.16), with a volume of 938,459 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 432.63.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

