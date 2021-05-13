Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 140,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

