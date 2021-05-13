Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.60. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 243,797 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

