Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.68

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.68 and traded as high as $40.07. Cowen shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 1,297,988 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cowen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

