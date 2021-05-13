Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0062 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 534.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $7.46 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 559.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00806338 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

