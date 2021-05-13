eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,683.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $18.88 million and approximately $3,683.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

