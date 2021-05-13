ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $17,472.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00615826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00237436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.53 or 0.01232824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01077416 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

