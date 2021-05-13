Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

MEC stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 39,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

