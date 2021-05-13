Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 205,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,946. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $9,008,663.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

