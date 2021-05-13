Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.81. 528,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,086,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Infobird Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

