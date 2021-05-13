Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:LMACA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:LMACA) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 166,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 119,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23.

About Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

