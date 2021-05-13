Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.57. 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.