Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $51,274.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00086191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.71 or 0.01181955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00067563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00113822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.09 or 0.10214654 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,819,811 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,604 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

