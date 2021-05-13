Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $762.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,730.23 or 0.99650443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $768.38 or 0.01509335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.00742678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.00400806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.23 or 0.00216525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006975 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,781,625 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

