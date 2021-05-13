Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $491,354.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Lotto has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $177.95 million and $491,354.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00642604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

