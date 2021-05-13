Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-49.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Model N stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 232,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

