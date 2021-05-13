Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.75. Ameren also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.650-3.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.71.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.