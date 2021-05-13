SharedStake Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $281,151.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $16.84 or 0.00033059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.27 or 0.00614813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00237018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.92 or 0.01226458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01000573 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

