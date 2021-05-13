Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and $2.37 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002640 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.27 or 0.00614813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00237018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.92 or 0.01226458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01000573 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,275,979 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLANKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.