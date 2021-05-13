Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00010435 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $991.54 million and $98.09 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00060374 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

