Bean Cash (BITB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,198.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 162.7% higher against the dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $2,198.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000063 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,161,620,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

