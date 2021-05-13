Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €31.71 ($37.31) and last traded at €30.85 ($36.29). Approximately 42,813 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.83 ($36.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.47.

About Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

