Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)’s share price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Getlink alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.