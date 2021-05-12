Ontology Price Reaches $2.18 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $885.63 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00004382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00077030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00070368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00342690 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00041406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.