Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 289,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,334. The company has a market capitalization of $407.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

