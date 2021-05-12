ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $363,488.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,721.23 or 1.00059010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00207034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004430 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

