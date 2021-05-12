Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) released its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 2,891,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

