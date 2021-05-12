Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

NYSE:FENG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 212,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.