Showcase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $529,213.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $529,213.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00601412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00073390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $621.44 or 0.01245752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.20 or 0.01012730 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,046,610 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

