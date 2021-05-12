Phantomx Price Down 36.6% This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $53,317.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.49 or 0.00736686 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005621 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.99 or 0.02373460 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

