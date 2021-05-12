Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Sells $841,145.80 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

