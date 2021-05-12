Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INVE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Identiv has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

