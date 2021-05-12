$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 206,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,185. The company has a market capitalization of $486.46 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

