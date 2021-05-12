Fireball (FIRE) Price Up 90.1% Over Last Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 90.1% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $171,674.50 and approximately $1,267.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.57 or 0.00017202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,022 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.