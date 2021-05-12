Meta Achieves Market Cap of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00086929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.37 or 0.01214568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00115537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061471 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

