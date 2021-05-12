IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a PE ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

