Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 473,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,736. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.