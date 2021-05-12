ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%.

Shares of CLPT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 445,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,246. The company has a market cap of $366.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.