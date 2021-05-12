Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 295,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

KIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

