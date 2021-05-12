Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

