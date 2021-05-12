Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 232,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,904. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,391 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

