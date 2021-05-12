Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.85 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $70.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.60 million and the highest is $71.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $303.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $318.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.85 million, with estimates ranging from $445.10 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.