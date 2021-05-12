Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $70.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.60 million and the highest is $71.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $303.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $318.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.85 million, with estimates ranging from $445.10 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

