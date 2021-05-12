GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

GDS stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,936. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GDS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

