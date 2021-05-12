Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 1,364,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

