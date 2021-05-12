Pyrk (PYRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $555.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $236,610.70 and approximately $555.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

