$564.43 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post sales of $564.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.04 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $6,433,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 160,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.17 and a 200 day moving average of $273.83. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.