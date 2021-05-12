$537.90 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $537.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.40 million to $539.20 million. Entegris reported sales of $448.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,161,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. 1,929,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.