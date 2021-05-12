COVER Protocol Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One COVER Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $503.92 or 0.01003678 BTC on major exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.33 million and $3.34 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00087428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.12 or 0.01125585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00115226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061920 BTC.

COVER Protocol Coin Profile

COVER Protocol (CRYPTO:COVER) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,505 coins and its circulating supply is 62,168 coins. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

COVER Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

