The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.050-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.87 billion-$16.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.98 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of EL traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.07. 1,479,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,748. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

