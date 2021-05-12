suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Cap of $54.84 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. suterusu has a market cap of $54.84 million and $1.94 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00087434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01116094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00115641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062008 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

